Sunday’s Giants notebook from the Combine

A year ago the Giants were the headliners of the free-agent market. They dove into the pool head first and made a huge, $200 million splash.
That was nice. But don’t expect it to happen again.
There are many reasons for that, not the least of which is the Giants just don’t have the cap room to be free spenders this offseason. The $13.1 million in cap space the NFL Players Association says they have is the fifth-lowest total in the league. And considering 18 teams have $30 million or more to spend, even if the Giants restructured a few contracts or made a few more cuts, they’re unlikely to get out of the Bottom 10
Which is fine, because the market is thin – and very likely overpriced – at their positions of need.
Last year was different. They were flush with cap room and there was plenty of defensive help on the market, and in a desperate attempt to get back to the playoffs they were willing to overspend. This year their feeling is they’re better off sitting the initial, big-money wave out and see what bargains are left.
The tackle market is the best example of the flaws in this free-agent crop. The market is already crazy (see the Jets’ $7.25 million per year deal for guard Brian Winters). And most of the available tackles will either be similarly overpriced or are damaged goods. Maybe the most attractive tackle for them is Cincinnati’s Andrew Whitworth, but he’s 35 and he could have multiple suitors even though he made $9 million last year and might not take much less.
Even tackle Russell Okung, a player often associated with the Giants because they brought him in for a free agent visit last year, could be prohibitively expensive. Last year, negotiating for himself, he negotiated a complicated deal with the Denver Broncos that turned out to pay him about $8 million for one year. Now, at 29, he’s free again and he’s looking for the big guaranteed money he didn’t get last year.
