Offensive tackle market update: Latest news, rumors on Russell Okung, others

Offensive line. Offensive line. Offensive line. Fixing that position group seems to be all that New York Giants fans want to talk about this offseason … at least the ones who aren’t obsessing about how quickly the Giants can find a successor for Eli Manning.

With the 2017 NFL Combine continuing, NFL free agency less than a week away and the rumor mill spinning at a frenzied pace let’s get caught up with the latest word on the tackle market.

Free Agency

Another run at Russell Okung?

The Giants made a run at Russell Okung a year ago, but Okung eventually chose to sign with the Denver Broncos. He is a free agent again. The Washington Post reported recently that the Giants are among a group of teams who “will likely pursue a contract with” Okung once teams can officially negotiate with players on March 7.

The Post also reported that “There is a belief that Okung can get $10-12 million per season this time around, and there’s a possibility he could receive more if [Andrew] Whitworth returns to the Bengals.”

A year ago, it was believed that a sticking point between the Giants and Okung was the Giants’ desire to keep Ereck Flowers at left tackle. If they make a run at Okung this time, especially at the anticipated price, they would almost certainly have to be willing to allow Okung to play left tackle.

Ricky Wagner in line for big pay day?

If the Giants want to pursue a right tackle, perhaps the best one on the market is Ricky Wagner of the Baltimore Ravens. Wagner, however, is expected to “blow the lid off” the right tackle market in free agency.

Lane Johnson of …