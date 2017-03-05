NFL Combine 2017: Jerod Evans “wouldn’t mind” learning from Eli Manning

The New York Giants could be looking for a quarterback in the middle rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft, a player they would hope to develop as Eli Manning winds toward the end of his time as the team’s franchise quarterback.
One player who could be under consideration if Jerod Evans of Virginia Tech. Evans, who said he has met with all 32 NFL teams, wouldn’t mind the job of being Manning’s understudy.
“I wouldn’t mind coming into the league and learning from a veteran at all. Learning form a guy of that magnitude and who has two Super Bowl rings and knows a lot about the game, it doesn’t hurt me to sit behind a guy like that,” Evans said. “I think Aaron Rodgers did the same thing with Brett Favre so it wouldn’t bother …
