New York Giants Should Target Brandon Marshall In Free Agency

The New York Giants and Brandon Marshall could be a match in free agency in the coming days.

The New York Giants have some clear cut needs heading into free agency. The usual suspects are on the list, such as linebacker and offensive line. There is a good chance that offensive line is at the top of that list. Their inability to pass protect or open holes in the running game torpedoed the offense as a whole.

One area the Giants could look to upgrade that many people will overlook is wide receiver. With Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard people will say the Giants are set. But, with the frequency that the Giants use three wide receiver sets a third receiver is needed.

The Giants used three-receiver sets more than any team in the NFL last season. It was basically their base set as they did not have a fullback, using tight ends to masquerade as fullbacks at times.

Victor Cruz did not cut it last season and was given his walking papers this offseason. Tavarres King flashed during the offseason and the Giants like Roger Lewis Jr. as well. But, can they trust either player with a prominent role in the offense? Probably not, which makes free agency the place for the Giants to address the need.

One player to keep an eye on is the recently released …

