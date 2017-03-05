New York Giants news, 3/5: Eli on notice? Brandon Marshall wrong fit? More

Good morning, New York Giants fans! This is another Sunday without football, although the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine eases the pain somewhat for you draftniks addicted to watching the workouts. Let’s help you get your football fix with some reading material, including thoughts on Eli Manning, Brandon Marshall and more.

Giants let Eli Manning know his successor is coming | Newsday



The Giants have yet to make a final decision on when or even whether to draft a quarterback who eventually could replace Eli Manning, but there is an unmistakable transition taking place.

And no matter what decision is made â?? or not made â?? in next month’s draft about selecting Manning’s potential heir apparent, the 36-year-old quarterback assuredly has been put on notice.

If that wasn’t made clear the day after the Giants’ 38-13 loss to the Packers in the wild-card round in January, when general …