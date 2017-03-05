Before the 2017 NFL Scouting combine began, NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock said the offensive tackle class in the 2017 NFL Draft was not a good one. He reiterated that during a press conference on Saturday, one day after watching those linemen go through their paces on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“The offensive tackle class, as good as this draft is, that’s where the weakness is,” Mayock said. “This running back class is the best I’ve seen in years, like the tight end class, like the corner class, like the edge class, like the safety class.”
So, let’s suppose the Giants are unable to sign a top-tier tackle like Russell Okung or Ricky Wagner in free agency, then find neither Ryan Ramczyk or Gerett Bolles available to them in Round 1 of the draft. Is there any …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/5/14817862/nfl-combine-2017-mike-mayock-offensive-tackle-is-weakness-of-2017-nfl-draft-taylor-moton
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Big Blue View Big Board, Giants, Haason Reddick, Moton, NFL Scouting Combine, Ricky Wagner, Russell Okung, Ryan Ramczyk, Senior Bowl, Taylor Moton