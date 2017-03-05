Mayock: Offensive tackle is “weakness” of 2017 NFL Draft

Before the 2017 NFL Scouting combine began, NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock said the offensive tackle class in the 2017 NFL Draft was not a good one. He reiterated that during a press conference on Saturday, one day after watching those linemen go through their paces on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“The offensive tackle class, as good as this draft is, that’s where the weakness is,” Mayock said. “This running back class is the best I’ve seen in years, like the tight end class, like the corner class, like the edge class, like the safety class.”

So, let’s suppose the Giants are unable to sign a top-tier tackle like Russell Okung or Ricky Wagner in free agency, then find neither Ryan Ramczyk or Gerett Bolles available to them in Round 1 of the draft. Is there any …