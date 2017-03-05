Forum Post: David Njoku is a monster

He’s 6’4 246 with 10 inch hands and 35 1/2 inch arms. He did 21 reps of 225. Which is very good for someone with arms that long. Shows he has the power to be able to compete as a blocker. He had an 11’1 broad jump & a 37.5 inch vertical. Showing that he has plenty of explosiveness.
Very interested to see his 40 and cone drills tomorrow.
Raanan says Howard is a possibility which is fine with me, but I don’t see how Njoku isn’t. Njoku is younger & more productive. He’s also shown he’s a much better athlete. At least to this point of the combine.
Howard is 6’5 1/2 251 with 10 inch hands & 33 3/4 arms. He had 22 bench raps. He had a 30 inch vertical (3rd worst among TEs) & 10’1 broad jump (6th worst among TEs)
I really hope Raanan is wrong. Odell, Shepard, Njoku & Perkins could be a really scary offense.
Is that he has too many drops. I’ve only seen high-light videos which don’t show the bad plays, so i don’t know if it is an issue or not.
At this point it seems unlikely that either Howard or Njoku will be there at 23.
Slower than the others so far.
he’s a beast…its looking more and more like he will be picked before 23…I would consider trading up. Adding him and a FA LT would ignite this offense.
4.51 40 yd, Njoku 4.7
give me howard…4.51 at 240 and can block…ya im in
Njoku is on the NYG list. High on it.
We’d have to trade up to get him.
|about the draft.
Sy-
Do you have contacts/sources within the organization?
I’m curious.
Either one of them would be great at 23. I just personally think Njoku is the better overall player & has a higher upside.
Sy-
Nope.
Sy that’s what I figured. I couldn’t see anyway the Giants weren’t interested.
Who was saying thr Giants loved Floyd
be fine with either Howard or Njoku. Who wouldn’t? But I think they’re both gone by #23. Look for Bucky Hodges, possibly as early as round two. At #23, I’m hoping Barnett somehow slips to us.
I’m more interested in the 3 cone to see if they can change direction quickly and gain separation. Then, their leaping ability to grab a pass than straight ahead speed.
if njoku AND howard are gone at 23, i look elsewhere. the giants always go BPA according to their board. id bet both of those are right around 20-25 and both fill a need. i dont think another TE is as close to those as a pure TE. if both are gone, look elsewhere…
Forget tight end. I’d immediately make him a wide receiver
I predicted he would blow up at the combine and so far he has. I always doubted he would be at the Giants pick.
|So far his numbers point to explosive ability – just like his play on the field. Even a 4.6-4.7 40 for a guy his size is good. The 40 is slower than I expected but still far from bad.
I predicted he would blow up at the combine and so far he has. I always doubted he would be at the Giants pick.
he looked horrible in first gauntlet run and so so in second….
Oj Howard has instant acceleration but on tape every time he got touched by the secondary he was immediately dropped. Njoku played through contact and ran over dudes.
I …
