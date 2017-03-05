Forum Post: David Njoku is a monster

I know Raanan has said he doesn’t think Njoku is a target at 23, but after the combine Njoku is having I don’t see how that’s possible. IMO he has checked off every box you can look for in a draft pick. He’s young. He was productive at a big school. He fits the size profile. Still has room to get better. Now he’s completely destroying the combine.

He’s 6’4 246 with 10 inch hands and 35 1/2 inch arms. He did 21 reps of 225. Which is very good for someone with arms that long. Shows he has the power to be able to compete as a blocker. He had an 11’1 broad jump & a 37.5 inch vertical. Showing that he has plenty of explosiveness.

Very interested to see his 40 and cone drills tomorrow.

Raanan says Howard is a possibility which is fine with me, but I don’t see how Njoku isn’t. Njoku is younger & more productive. He’s also shown he’s a much better athlete. At least to this point of the combine.

Howard is 6’5 1/2 251 with 10 inch hands & 33 3/4 arms. He had 22 bench raps. He had a 30 inch vertical (3rd worst among TEs) & 10’1 broad jump (6th worst among TEs)

I really hope Raanan is wrong. Odell, Shepard, Njoku & Perkins could be a really scary offense.