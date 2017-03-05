Draft sleeper: DE Tanoh Kpassagnon drawing Carlos Dunlap comparisons

After a pedestrian start, Villanova DE Tanoh Kpassagnon tallied 17.5 sacks and 31 tackles for loss over his final two seasons in college. The Wildcats’ standout is turning heads at the NFL combine with his unusual size and athleticism. Kpassagnon measured 6-foot-6½, 289 pounds, and some are comparing him to Cincinnati Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap.
“A few people have made that comparison. He’s a great player, so that’s pretty cool,” said Kpassagnon during media interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Kpassagnon’s uniquity doesn’t end with his size, however. He’s …
