Add Bucky Hodges to list of tight ends who interest New York Giants

It is no secret that the New York Giants offense is hurting for a serviceable tight end. Not only have they met with O.J. Howard and David Njoku during the NFL Scouting Combine, you can also add Virginia Tech’s Bucky Hodges to that list. He admitted in an interview that he would visit with the New York Giants. Hodges himself proved to be quite the athlete, posting one the best vertical and broad jumps out of anyone in the tight end position.

The league is known to acquire athletic freaks and try to develop them as the next unstoppable tight end. These elite athletes often do not even start their athletic careers paying tight end and this would be the case for Hodges as well. In fact, Hodges started off as a wide receiver and his coaches at Virginia Tech would make the switch.

“The defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech came to me, …