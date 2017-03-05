2017 NFL Combine Results, Risers and Fallers: Reddick, Peppers impress

The third day of the NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, and we saw some impressive workouts from the defensive linemen and linebackers.
The story of the day was Myles Garrett‘s spectacular workout, which likely made him a lock to be the first pick of the draft. But this deep class of defenders had plenty more to offer.
Let’s see which prospects might have put themselves on the New York Giants‘ radar.
Defensive Line
Biggest Winner – Haason Reddick (EDGE, Temple)
Haason Reddick might be the single biggest winner of the entire draft process. From the final whistle of the regular season until today all he has done is force his draft stock higher. He started at the Senior Bowl with the curious (at the time) decision to play inside linebacker. He justified that decision by wowing scouts with his ability to drop into coverage as well as rush off the edge. At the combine he laid down an all-time workout that actually rivaled Myles Garrett’s.
Over the last three months Reddick has managed to elevate his stock from a mid (3rd to 5th) round pick to a first round lock. Nobody has done more for themselves.
Risers
- Solomon Thomas (DE, Stanford) – Who will be the second defensive lineman drafted after (presumably) Myles Garrett? Thomas is making the case that it should be him. His build might have scouts confused as to where he should play, but he was force off the edge or inside. He backed that up today with a terrific workout, and looked remarkably natural in linebacker drills.
- Jordan Willis (DE, Kansas State) – Willis is currently a mid-round pick, but he might have boosted his stock with a good forty, featuring a spectacular 1.54 10-yard split. Add that to ridiculous 39″ vertical, and you have a player with an explosive first step. He also looked more fluid in drills than on tape, suggesting more edge rushing upside than scouts may have thought.
- Trey Hendrickson (EDGE, FAU) – An unknown prospect from a small school, Hendrickson was the player of the week at the East-West Shrine Game. He carried that momentum through to today with a great workout. He looked easy and natural in drills and good as both a defensive end and a …
