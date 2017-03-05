2017 NFL Combine Results, Risers and Fallers: Reddick, Peppers impress

The third day of the NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, and we saw some impressive workouts from the defensive linemen and linebackers.

The story of the day was Myles Garrett‘s spectacular workout, which likely made him a lock to be the first pick of the draft. But this deep class of defenders had plenty more to offer.

Let’s see which prospects might have put themselves on the New York Giants‘ radar.

Defensive Line

Biggest Winner – Haason Reddick (EDGE, Temple)

Haason Reddick might be the single biggest winner of the entire draft process. From the final whistle of the regular season until today all he has done is force his draft stock higher. He started at the Senior Bowl with the curious (at the time) decision to play inside linebacker. He justified that decision by wowing scouts with his ability to drop into coverage as well as rush off the edge. At the combine he laid down an all-time workout that actually rivaled Myles Garrett’s.

Over the last three months Reddick has managed to elevate his stock from a mid (3rd to 5th) round pick to a first round lock. Nobody has done more for themselves.

Risers