2017 NFL Combine: Could any of these LBs, DEs be New York Giants?

It’s Sunday at the NFL Scouting Combine, so that means that its time for the defensive linemen and linebackers to take the field. With the depth of talented edge players in this year’s draft class, today promises to be an exciting day at the combine.

The main player to watch is Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, who might put on an all-time great workout. However, the New York Giants‘ chances of drafting Garrett are approximately somewhere between “slim” and “none”. So with that in mind, let’s turn our attention to some prospects who could interest Jerry Reese and the Giants who could be there when the Giants make their selections.

Note: As of this writing, the status of Derek Barnett is unknown. He was reported to be be dealing with a virus and hoped to come out and compete today.

Solomon Thomas (DE, Stanford) - While Thomas is an almost consensus first rounder, the opinion on him from there varies wildly. Thomas is a wrecking ball off the edge and his motor never seems to wind down. However, with a squatty build, evaluators seem perplexed as to his future position. A strong combine should help convince scouts that he can play on the edge in the NFL.

Tarell Basham (DE, Ohio) - An small-school defensive end, Basham got himself noticed at the Senior Bowl with his speed off the edge in 1-on-1 drills. He is a bit undersized, but he has an NFL frame and was very productive at Miami of Ohio. He could boost his stock quite a bit by hanging with big school D-ends, and could prove to be a …