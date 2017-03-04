Ten receivers and tight ends for Giants fans to watch on Saturday

Today the NFL Scouting Combine wraps up the offensive side of the ball with the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends taking the field.

Watching the wide receivers and tight ends do athletic things makes Saturday one of the most popular days of the combine, rivaled only by the defensive backs on Monday. This year’s combination of a wide receiver class lacking in star power and a very deep tight end class is a change from previous years.

It also happens to match up with two of the New York Giants offensive needs. With no back-up quarterback to Eli Manning under contract, that position bears watching as well.

But who should we be watching? Here are some prospects who have piqued my interest.

Jerod Evans (QB, Virginia Tech) - If there is one quarterback to watch it is Virginia Tech’s Jerod Evans. He should put on a show athletically, and he has intriguing arm talent. After having Logan Thomas on their roster and practice squad for much of 2016, the Giants might be interested in developing a big, atheltic quarterback of their own.

Carlos Henderson (WR, Louisiana Tech) - Henderson could soon be one of the draft’s worst-kept secrets. After strong but not spectacular freshman and sophomore seasons for Louisiana Tech, Henderson exploded with 1,535 receiving yards (on 85 catches) and 19 receiving touchdowns, as well as 133 rushing …