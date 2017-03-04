Put Davis Webb on New York Giants Quarterback Radar

Right now, Keith Wenning is the New York Giants back-up quarterback.

According to NJ Advance Media on Dec. 27, 2016, Wenning was a 2014 Baltimore Ravens draft pick from Ball State and spent his 2016 training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals. Chances are, the current depth chart will not stay this way once the 2017 NFL season starts.

But for now, it appears that the Ryan Nassib experiment is over. With a bad elbow and limited snaps under his belt, Big Blue will probably move on from the former Syracuse star. So a reinforcement at the position becomes a necessity.

The team also had veteran Josh Johnson around as insurance last season. Johnson has not thrown an NFL pass since 2011. Suffice to say, he’s not the heir apparent to Eli Manning. It’s anyone’s guess if he will be a training camp arm this season either.

2017 NFL Draft

The “Big Three” quarterbacks of the 2017 NFL draft class are: Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and DeShone Kizer. Because the quarterback position remains overvalued, each of these players are likely to be snapped up in the first-round in April’s draft.



