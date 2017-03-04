NFL Combine Results, Risers and Fallers: John Ross is the combine’s fastest man

The quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends took the field on Saturday, and while we knew we were in for a show, we didn’t know how good it was going to be.

The story of the day is the dethroning of Chris Johnson as the “Fastest Man In The NFL”, when Washington receiver John Ross blew past Johnson‘s 4.24-second 40-yard dash record. But there were other terrific performances, and Ross wasn’t the only prospect to set a record Saturday.

We know the New York Giants were paying attention to the tight ends, but how did the rest of the positions do?

Quarterbacks

Risers

DeShaun Watson (Clemson) - We already knew that Watson is a great athlete. He helped himself today by making everything look easy when it came to delivering the ball to the receivers. He had been out of the conversation for top quarterback, but he might have re-entered that discussion.

Brad Kaaya (Miami) - When it came to looking good as a pro style quarterback, Kaaya aced the test. He has plenty of experience in a pro style system, and it showed. His feet were clean and mechanics smooth making “NFL” throws. His issues come when the pocket gets dirty and he is under pressure, so the combine plays to his strengths.

Wide Receivers

Big Winner – John Ross (Washington)

Ross’ day ended early thanks to a calf cramp, but after putting up a record-breaking time in the 40-yard dash, that doesn’t matter. He started strong with great numbers in the broad and vertical jumps, then stole the show with a 4.22 second 40 yard dash. He also reportedly blew teams away in meetings. There are some decision makers who think he has vaulted into the top 10 of …