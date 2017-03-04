NFL Combine Results: John Ross unofficially breaks 40-yard dash record

Odds are the New York Giants won’t be selecting a wide receiver in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. If they were, though, John Ross would have to get consideration after unofficially breaking the NFL Combine record by running a 4.22 in the 40-yard dash. The previous record was a 4.24 …

Read Original Post at

http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/4/14815138/2017-nfl-combine-results-john-ross-breaks-combine-40-yard-dash-record-chris-johnson



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.