NFC East Notebook: Broncos and Redskins in play for Tony Romo?

Free-agency and the draft combine; the busiest part of the NFL offseason schedule is upon us. The New York Giants have their fair share of work to do, with an offensive line in need of tweaking and Johnathan Hankins up for a new contract. Let’s spin the rest of the NFC East to see what their division rivals are up to.
Dallas Cowboys
Broncos allegedly “In driver’s seat” for Tony Romo | Blogging the Boys
The Broncos have long been linked to Romo, along with every other QB-needy team in the NFL, but a report from Mike Klis, Broncos reporter for 9News in Denver, says the Broncos would only be interested if he is released. That sounds like their “driver’s seat” is at the very end of the queue, not the front.
Don’t book Tony Romo to the Denver Broncos just yet, not via trade at least. There aren’t any teams out there willing to absorb the oft-injured 36 year old’s $24.7 million cap hit in 2017. Shocking. The Cowboys can posture all they want, but they’ll eventually have to release Romo.
DeMarcus Ware interested in return to Dallas | Blogging the Boys
When DeMarcus Ware and the team parted ways three seasons back, #94 promised the faithful that when the time came for him to say his final farewell to the sport he would do so as a Dallas Cowboy. Now it looks more and more like DWare is wanting to do just a little bit more than say goodbye from Dallas.
Staying on Broncos/Cowboys, DeMarcus Ware is said to be in the process of choosing which team to sign with for next season. Dallas could use another pass-rusher and Ware still has something left in the tank.
RT Doug Free considering retirement | Blogging the Boys
Free just turned 33, and many players above 30 routinely take some …
