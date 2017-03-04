New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo defended embattled left tackle Ereck Flowers. He still believes Flowers has room to grow.

Over the course of the past two seasons, no player has become a more polarizing figure to New York Giants fans than Ereck Flowers. Heralded for his upside when he was drafted in 2015, Flowers has failed to live up to the hype in his two NFL seasons.

Though some have called for Flowers to be moved to a different position along the offensive line, the head coach hasn’t yet lost faith in his tantalizing left tackle.

The Giants selected Flowers at No. 9 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was selected one pick before Pro Bowl running back Todd Gurley, which inevitably added salt to the wound of New York spending a draft pick on a player who regressed between 2015 and 2016.

According to …

Read Original Post at

http://gmenhq.com/2017/03/04/new-york-giants-ben-mcadoo-defends-ereck-flowers/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.