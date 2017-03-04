N.J. native David Njoku says it would be “awesome” to come home with Giants

Tight end David Njoku is the player most often given to the New York Giants in mock drafts. He also happens to be a Cedar Grove, N.J. native who grew up rooting for the Giants and New York Jets who says it would be “awesome” to play for one of those two teams.
“It feels like yesterday that I was a little kid and I was the biggest fan watching them on TV, hoping one day I would go to a game, and now I’m here and could possibly be on …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/4/14813986/nfl-combine-draft-nj-native-david-njoku-ny-giantsinterview
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: David Njoku, New York Giants, New York Jets, NFL Combine Results: OT Garett Bolles may have risen out of New York Giants’ reach, Njoku