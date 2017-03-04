N.J. native David Njoku says it would be “awesome” to come home with Giants

Tight end David Njoku is the player most often given to the New York Giants in mock drafts. He also happens to be a Cedar Grove, N.J. native who grew up rooting for the Giants and New York Jets who says it would be “awesome” to play for one of those two teams.

“It feels like yesterday that I was a little kid and I was the biggest fan watching them on TV, hoping one day I would go to a game, and now I’m here and could possibly be on …