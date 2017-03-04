Giants won’t rush to find Eli Manning’s replacement in draft

INDIANAPOLIS â?? The Giants are not going to take a quarterback early in April’s draft.

That’s an opinion, not a fact, but it’s the only conclusion to draw coming out of a week at the NFL Combine regarding Jerry Reese’s search for Eli Manning’s eventual successor.

Aaron Rodgers fell to the Packers at 24th overall in 2005, and so Green Bay took him even with Brett Favre the incumbent. But there does not seem to be a Rodgers here, a top-10 talent who will go underappreciated enough to fall but is still enough of a stud for Big Blue to draft at 23 or even further in the early rounds.

Deshaun Watson might be the one player who would qualify, but a team will draft him early. He is a winner and too athletically gifted to plummet. North Carolina’s Mitch “Call me Mitchell” Trubisky didn’t command the room at his combine media availability yet still will tempt a GM with his physical tools and upside.

After that, while Notre Dame’s DaShone Kizer looks the part and shows an admirable attitude, neither he nor Texas Tech’s confident Patrick Mahomes or any of the other prospects â?? Trubisky included â?? feels like the kind of player the Giants should abandon early plans to snag.

Saturday was a big day for quarterbacks at the NFL Combine. This year’s QB prospects broke up into two groups to throw in front of talent evaluators representing all 32 teams. And the Daily News was one of a handful of media outlets allowed into Lucas Oil Stadium to view the morning session, headlined by Kizer, Virginia Tech’s Jerod Evans and Miami’s Brad Kaaya.

The group’s so-so performance, though, demonstrated why NFL GMs and …

