Forum Post: Is LT Russell Okung really worth $10-12 million/year?

They sign Okung, move Flowers to RT, his best position, and either draft or sign a blocking tight end or decide to play Adams at TE, and the running game is substantially upgraded, and play action works.

Aren’t worth what they get, but that’s free agency. Guys get overpaid every year. I don’t see how the Giants would be willing to pay Okung that kind of money, but aren’t interested in Whitworth. With his age I can’t see Whitworth getting much more than that.

Than it is a statement of the bare shelf of available left tackle free agents combined with a cash-rich market. I don’t think he will though. Staying healthy is one thing, by playing all his games he also demonstrated that he absolutely isn’t a $10m player.

He’s worth 7-9.

For 2016. Flowers got a 48.4 grade. So at least according to PFF he’d be a significant upgrade.

After struggling last year at LT. Or we might be more open to switching Flowers. Only time will tell.

when you start paying average players more than 3x the average players salary – that’s how you create an unsustainable payroll

He’s definitely not worth that much. That 10-12 million doesn’t really mean shit though. It’s all about guaranteed money.

Who is likely going to play at that grade or worse in 2017. I don’t want any part of Okung.

Are red flags that should (but won’t) push his value down.



All Pro LT If higher salary,shorter contract can bring him in, JR should do everything he can to get it done! Window of opportunity under Eli is closing!



It is what it is.

If he plays at that grade in 2017 the Giants got a huge upgrade at OT. Flowers had a 36.8 grade in 2015 and 48.4 grade in 2016. Okung’s grade would put him around 25th out of 75 OTs.

When was the last time that Flowers got any significant playing time at RT, if it ever happened at all? But, it is now definitively stated that it is his best position. To answer questions of Okung’s worth, the classic simple definition of fair market value is instructive.

Only when they lead some credence to an argument?

The market drives the cost. As fans we don’t $10-$12M in value, but its a bad year for teams looking for quality help on the OL as there are limited choice in both FA and the draft. This is going to drive-up the cost for anyone looking for a FA starter on the OL. On the other hand its a good year to be a OL.

Make that – “As fans we don’t see the $10-$12M in value for Okung”

on Kalil with a lower price tag. I

No not only when they lend credence to an argument. I watched maybe 3 Broncos games all of last year. So I really don’t have any way to gauge …

