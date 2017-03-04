Forum Post: COMBINE DAY 2 THREAD QB, WR, TE

As much as I liked the RB class yesterday, the TE class puts up a good argument for best offensive group. Miami’s David Njoku has the length and athletic build the Giants love and could be the potential pick at #23. I’ll be watching his gauntlet closely. He had a few concentration drops this past season. I still think OJ Howard is the best TE in the class. He played with some terrible QBs but I think he’ll light it up today and prove why he won’t make it to 23. Michael Roberts was a TD machine at Toledo and had a successful all star run. He also looks like he was cut from granite and has the ability to jump out of Lucas Oil Stadium. Bucky Hodges was a hot name that cooled as the season went on. This is an opportunity to put his name back up there with Howard and Njoku. Jeremy Sprinkle is a …

