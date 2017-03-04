Forum Post: Can the Giants succeed without improving the OL?

In listening to McAdoo I get the feeling that the Giants will not overhaul the OL.They may tweak it, but nothing dramatic.

I think that the Giants are committed to Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry ( who they appear to want back), and Hart.

They may draft another tackle and guard to compete, and they may bring in some inexpensive free agents. But nothing that will substantially improve the line.

I heard McAdoo being interviewed and he was suggesting Eli was complicit in the poor line play. He stated that Eli has to improve.

I do not feel Eli was responsible for the offensive decline. I think he actually made the line look better than it was.

By any matrix the Giants line play was poor. They could not run block or pass block.

I hope that the coach speak is concealing the Giants true intentions and that the Giants revamp the line.

.