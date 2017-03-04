Forum Post: Can the Giants succeed without improving the OL?

They may tweak it, but nothing dramatic.
I think that the Giants are committed to Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry ( who they appear to want back), and Hart.
They may draft another tackle and guard to compete, and they may bring in some inexpensive free agents. But nothing that will substantially improve the line.
I heard McAdoo being interviewed and he was suggesting Eli was complicit in the poor line play. He stated that Eli has to improve.
I do not feel Eli was responsible for the offensive decline. I think he actually made the line look better than it was.
By any matrix the Giants line play was poor. They could not run block or pass block.
I hope that the coach speak is concealing the Giants true intentions and that the Giants revamp the line.
Second, it depends on what “improving” means? Does it mean different guys, or the same guys playing better? Does it matter?
My take: Last season was nice but the goal is to win championships. This isn’t a championship O-line. It has to be improved. I don’t care whether it’s the old guys playing better than last year or new guys playing better than the old guys, but the line has to improve.
seems like what they (giants) are saying. Can he? who knows
The offense itself isn’t likely going to succeed though, given how broken the QB’s internal clock seems to be and how fixing that isn’t likely to come with maintaining continuity with league worst tackle play.
Sure… while he is being killed.
That said, it sure would be nice to sign a of big ugly FA with the feet of a dancer.
Why should it take 4 years to build at the very least an average OL? Bringing back the line next year should be a fireable offense.
improve the running game with a better running back. Unfortunately, finding a great running back is not easy. It has been a while since they had one of the best backs in the league. It probably isn’t happening in time for next season.
The OL and all that goes into building one is clearly a problem area for this organization.
This ridiculous notion that they’re other pieces playing just as well on offense is absurd.
or the season will be lost before it even starts.
… make the playoffs in 2017. If you’re not moving forward, you’re moving backwards. The running game and Eli’s time to throw are rock bottom.
I think if Eli had a clean pocket, he would perform very well. With a great D, you don’t need a great offense, but you need to run the ball and they have proven that they cannot on a consistent basis with that line. I would let Hankins walk and sign Whitworth in a heartbeat, but it does not sound as if that is the direction they are going in.
So yes we wouldnt need to change a lot on the ol. Sad truth is our skill positions outside of beckham and 2 rookies was one of worst in the league also
Newhouse, Jones, Hart, Richburg, Pugh, Flowers, may be staying plus one new add from draft or free agency. Jerry may be odd man out because of age.
But just improving the OL will also help the offense, even if more playmakers aren’t added, but I doubt it will to the same extent.
How is it that the quality of the offensive players is so poor?
With the exception of ODB where are the offensive improvements?
If Ereck Flowers, Justin Pugh, and Weston Richburg don’t elevate their games/stay healthy, then it will be tough. We didn’t get the seasons expected out of Flowers and Richburg in 2016. And Pugh got hurt again. John Jerry actually had a decent year. Hart surprised me. He struggled toward the end, but I didn’t expect him to be as …
