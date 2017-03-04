Forum Post: Assumption time: What if the Giants pick at QB in 1st round

For a moment, let’s suspend the should they/ shouldn’t they arguements and what is on the board, etc. Let’s go ahead and make an assumption that the Bucky Brooks mock draft is correct, and the Giants pick a QB (in his case DeShaun Watson) with their first pick.

If that occurs, that would mean that the narratives which we have seen from the front office and coaches has some merit: Reese saying Eli is on the back 9, McAdoo calling Eli’s play into question instead …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=549844#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.