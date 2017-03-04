Draft, JPP, Brandon Marshall and more — it’s mailbag time!

It’s Saturday, and that means it is Big Blue View Mailbag time. Let’s see what questions came in this week.

@bigblueview Njoku, Ramczyk, McCaffrey, Watson on the board @ 23. Do you go one of those 4 or other? â?? Orpheus (@mi_nombre_ben) March 3, 2017

Ed says: OK, so the cop-out answer is that I can’t really answer that question until I see what happens in free agency. In other words, if the Giants sign a starting-caliber tackle in free agency then I think that takes tackle off the board in Round 1. All things being equal, and not knowing how that turns out, if Ramczyk is on the board I’m not passing on him.

David Matuozzi asks: Now that the Giants have used the non-exclusive tag on JPP, what do you think the chances are of another team making him an offer and surrendering 2 1st round …