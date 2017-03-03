NFL Free Agency 2017: Should Brandon Marshall interest the Giants?

The New York Jets are reportedly releasing wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Friday. The New York Giants have already released Victor Cruz and could use a proven, big-bodied wide receiver to complement Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard.
Does that make Marshall a fit for the Giants? Let’s talk about that.
Marshall, 6-foot-4, 229 pounds, certainly fits the physical profile and would offer the Giants a physical presence on the outside. He certainly has the resume. Marshall is a six-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro with 941 career receptions. He has six 100-catch seasons in an 11-year career.
There are, however, plenty of negatives.
Marshall turns 33 this month and he is coming off a 59-catch season that marked his lowest production since a 20-catch rookie year. His next-lowest reception total for a season was 61 in 2014 with the Chicago Bears. Sandwiched around that was a 109-catch 2015 season, but the 2014 and 2016 numbers could be a sign of decline.
There is also the fact that Marshall is now going to be looking for his fifth team. He has had his fair share of legal troubles, has often been considered to be a locker room distraction because of …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/3/14799134/nfl-free-agency-2017-should-brandon-marshall-interest-ny-giants
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Adrian Peterson, Brandon Marshall, Chicago Bears, Facebook, Jamaal Charles, Jerell Adams, Marshall, New York Giants, New York Jets, Odell Beckham Jr., Sheldon Richardson, Sterling Shepard, That includes last season, Twitter, Victor Cruz