NFL Combine Results: OT Garett Bolles may have risen out of New York Giants’ reach

Barely a day ago, CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler was telling us that Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles was a player who would be selected in Round 1, but really should be a Day 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
A day later, with Bolles apparently tearing it up during on-field workouts at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, there is word that Bolles might not make it past the sixth overall pick in the first round.
Word is getting louder the New York Jets really like Garett …
