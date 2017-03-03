NFL Combine Results: OT Garett Bolles may have risen out of New York Giants’ reach

Barely a day ago, CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler was telling us that Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles was a player who would be selected in Round 1, but really should be a Day 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

A day later, with Bolles apparently tearing it up during on-field workouts at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, there is word that Bolles might not make it past the sixth overall pick in the first round.