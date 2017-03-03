NFL Combine 2017: Ten players to watch Friday as on-field workouts begin

It’s the first day of on-field workouts for the NFL Scouting Combine!

Friday the first group of players, who arrived on Tuesday, will be completing their combines by taking the field for their drills and workouts. While this is probably the least glamorous day of the Combine, it is one the New York Giants should be watching with bated breath.

Who are the prospects we should be watching?

Garett Bolles (OT, Utah) - With Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk sidelined as he recovers from hip surgery, Bolles has the opportunity to leave the combine as the top offensive tackle in the draft. His lengthy journey to the NFL means that he will be an “old” 25 year old rookie, but if he can show good enough feet and technique, NFL teams won’t care. [Bolles wants to "put people in the dirt"]

Antonio Garcia (OT, Troy) - Garcia showed natural “left tackle” feet and terrific technique at the Senior Bowl, using angles and leverage to compensate for his lack of mass. Look for him to continue to show those traits and ace the positional drills. His most important numbers will be his official weigh-in. Coming in at more than 300 pounds should alleviate scouts fears that he is too thin to play in the NFL. [Prospect Profile]

Cam Robinson (OT/G, Alabama) - Robinson is listed as a guard by Mike Mayock, but a strong showing in the positional drills could solidify his status as an …