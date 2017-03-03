New York Giants Interview Top Offensive Linemen At NFL Combine

The New York Giants met with three of the top offensive linemen in this draft class at the NFL Combine: Garrett Bolles, Ryan Ramczyk, and Cam Robinson.

After years of struggling to protect Eli Manning, the New York Giants are making a concerted effort to improve the offensive line. With Justin Pugh and Weston Richburg anchoring the interior, Jerry Reese is exploring his options at offensive tackle.

At the NFL Draft Combine, the Giants formally interviewed three prospects who could potentially start for New York in 2017.

Beyond Pugh and Richburg, the Giants’ offensive line is in shambles. Ereck Flowers has struggled at left tackle, which has inevitably resulted in Reese searching for either a complement at right tackle or a replacement on the left side.

…

Read Original Post at

http://gmenhq.com/2017/03/03/new-york-giants-top-offensive-linemen-nfl-combine/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.