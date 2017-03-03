New York Giants Interview O.J. Howard At NFL Combine

The New York Giants met with former Alabama Crimson Tide tight end O.J. Howard at the 2017 NFL Draft Combine. Howard is regarded as a top prospect.

The 2017 NFL Combine is officially underway and the New York Giants are exploring their vast array of options. With needs on both offense and defense, New York will be tasked with drafting wisely and improving at multiple positions of need.

Though there are a number of areas in which New York must improve, one could argue that no position was weaker in 2016 than tight end.

New York has a number of intriguing young tight ends on the roster, including Jerell Adams, Matt LaCosse, and Will Tye. None have earned the title of No. 1 on the depth chart, …

