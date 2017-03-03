New York Giants Free Agent Rumors; Coaching Staff Changes

Follow @BigBlueInteract

MARCH 3, 2017 NEW YORK GIANTS FREE AGENT RUMORSâ?¦

The negotiating period of NFL free agency begins on March 7th. ESPN is reporting the following:

The Giants are not interested in unrestricted free agent running back Adrian Peterson (Minnesota Vikings).

Not only is the team interested in retaining defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (franchise player), but it is working hard to re-sign unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

The Giants have also had talks to re-sign unrestricted free agents linebacker Keenan Robinson, right guard John Jerry, quarterback Josh Johnson, and …

