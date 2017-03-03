Mock Draft Tracker: Miami TE David Njoku still most popular choice for Giants

The 2017 NFL Scouting Combine will certainly shake up draft boards. While the combine continues, let’s look at what the current group of mock drafts in oru constantly-updated tracker says about expectations for the New York Giants.
Miami tight end David Njoku remains the most popular pick for the Giants. Currently, 11 of our 42 mocks (26.2 percent) have the Giants selected Njoku 23rd overall. The second-most often selected player is also a tight end as O.J. Howard of Alabama was chosen in five mocks.
That makes 16 of 42 mock drafts (38.1 percent) expecting the Giants to select a tight end in the first round.
Eight mock drafts (19 percent) had the Giants choosing a defense end. Five mocks (11.9 percent) went with an offensive lineman.
See the complete chart below. Don’t miss any of our combine coverage. You can find all of our draft coverage on our Big Blue View Draft Hub Page.
2017 Mock Drafts
|Mock Draft
|Player
|Position
|School
|Date
|Mock Draft
|Player
|Position
|School
|Date
|Bleacher Report (Traina)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|3/2
|CBS Sports (Brinson)
|Malik McDowell
|DT
|Michigan State
|3/2
|CBS Sports (Dubin)
|Cam Robinson
|OL
|Alabama
|3/2
|LA Times (Farmer)
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|Alabama
|3/1
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|Clemson
|3/1
|Draft Tek
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|3/1
|San Diego Union Tribune
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|Alabama
|3/1
|USA Today (Davis)
|Taco Charlton
|DE
|Michigan
|3/1
|CBS Sports (Prisco)
|…
