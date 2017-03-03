Marshall to Giants could be big win for both sides

Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
INDIANAPOLIS – In a perfect (and uncapped) world, Brandon Marshall would make perfect sense for the Giants. He’s the big receiver they’ve needed for years, a potential mentor for the young and turbulent Odell Beckham, and with a personality that proved to be a good fit for New York.
And while the Giants’ salary cap situation could make it complicated, now that Marshall is an ex-Jet, a move to the other locker room at the Meadowlands makes too much sense for the Giants not to at least try.
Begin with the football aspect of it. The Giants are in need of an outside receiver after cutting Victor Cruz, who was a bad fit on the outside anyway. They need one accomplished and dangerous enough to take some pressure off Beckham. And they need one with size, since the book on quarterback Eli Manning since his college days has always been that when he misses his target, more often than not he misses high.
Just remember how successful Manning was in his best years, throwing to the 6-3 Amani Toomer and the 6-5 Plaxico Burress. Manning was (and to an extent still is) an expert at throwing passes, especially along the sidelines, where only his receivers can reach them. Add in a tall receiver with long arms – something the Giants really haven’t had since Burress left — and there’s seemingly a recipe for instant success.
Now, the 36-year-old Manning isn’t the same player he was back then, and neither is the soon-to-be-33 …
