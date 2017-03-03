Giants meet with top three offensive linemen at NFL Combine

Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
INDIANAPOLIS – Ben McAdoo may have blamed Eli Manning for some of the Giants’ offensive problems on Wednesday, but he knows his quarterback isn’t the biggest problem. That honor belongs to the offensive line.
And the Giants seem intent on trying to fix it.
As part of their first steps towards reinforcing a line that kept Manning under constant pressure last season, the Giants have already met with three of the top offensive tackles in the draft. Alabama’s Cam Robinson, Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk and Utah’s Garrett Bolles all said on Thursday that they’ve met with the Giants at the NFL scouting combine.
And it’s a good bet that at least one of them – and probably more of them – will be …


