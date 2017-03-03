Giants eyeing tight end Jake Butt despite ACL risk

INDIANAPOLIS – Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey made the controversial decision to skip the Cardinal’s Sun Bowl game this winter to protect his NFL career. He admits that.
“It was a career decision,” McCaffrey admitted Thursday at the NFL Combine. “It was a decision to try to protect my dream of playing and succeeding in the NFL.”
Jake Butt, Michigan’s Mackey Award-winning tight end, played in this year’s Orange Bowl despite heading for the draft and suffered the second torn ACL of his career. Butt doesn’t expect to be able to do football drills until mid-June and still doesn’t regret the decision.
“Absolutely not, no,” Butt said on Friday at the podium. “I came back, I made that that decision, it was the right decision for me â?¦ Even playing in the bowl game, I wouldn’t change it going back. I was a leader on that team, I’m a captain, I love that university, and just the kind of player I am, I would never sit out of a game.”
Not to say McCaffrey’s decision makes him a player that a team doesn’t want, but Butt’s attitude and character certainly make him even more appealing, along with his talent, as a fit on a winning NFL team once healthy.
Jerry Reese and the Giants, who own the 23rd overall pick, clearly are doing their due diligence at the tight end position. Projected first-round pick O.J. Howard’s formal interview with the Giants on Wednesday, which was first reported by the Daily News, sounds like it went swimmingly.
“It was great,” the Alabama tight end said …
