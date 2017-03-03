Forum Post: Some combine measurements for TE’s coming in

they were all pretty much as advertised. Often school players will minimize or exaggerate a weight or measurement.

Was curious to see where Adam Shaheen measured in as he was reported anywhere from 6’7″ to 6’5″, and he’s 6’5″ which is where most of the bigger TE’s are. His school weight was reported as 277, and he weighed EXACTLY 277, which is surprising as bigger guys can typically add or shed a few pounds.