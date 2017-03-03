Forum Post: Some combine measurements for TE’s coming in

OJ Howard: 6’5 3/4″, 251
Jake Butt: 6’5 1/2″, 246
David Njoku: 6’4″, 246
Evan Engram 6’3 3/8″, 234
Corey Davis 6’2 7/8″, 209
Zay Jones, 6’2 1/8″, 201
Mike Williams, 6’3 5/8″, 218
Ashland TE Adam Shaheen: 6-6 1/2, 278 pounds, 9 5/8 hands, 80 1/4 wingspan.
some reports had him at 6’4 prior to this measurement.
which makes him over 6’6, possibly close to 6’7 with cleats on. Kid is going top 10.
Guys got hands
good lord. That’s a big boy.
Howard seems to me to be as close to a cant miss player as i’ve seen at that position in a long time.
Was curious to see where Adam Shaheen measured in as he was reported anywhere from 6’7″ to 6’5″, and he’s 6’5″ which is where most of the bigger TE’s are. His school weight was reported as 277, and he weighed EXACTLY 277, which is surprising as bigger guys can typically add or shed a few pounds.
|Howard seems to me to be as close to a cant miss player as i’ve seen at that position in a long time.
Seems like another Ebron to me.. Hopefully someone takes him ahead of us and helps drop a superior prospect to us like Ebron did in 2014 (obj).
for ideal TE , too
Pope always said 6’4″ is perfect (blocking leverage) -thats Njoku
TEs to get blocking leverage, but ideal for larger OTs who likely can’t bend as well?
