Forum Post: Jets are officially cutting Marshall

Per Schefter just now on Facebook, no link. So, what’s the consensus? Are we going after him? Should be interesting.

If he’s available for $4-5m, I think he’d be a great fit with Beckham and Shepard.

And doesn’t want to leave NY. He could just retire.

I think he’s a fantastic fit. Need to make the money work though. Hopefully he wants to stay in NY.

and certifiable to boot. Fuck that.

I’d love to bring him in.



and certifiable to boot. Fuck that. In comment 13377086 Dry Lightning said: But tell us how you really feel.

I’d imagine Mangold was the most upsetting cut.

It’s documented that he has some mental issues, but he’s come along way.



and certifiable to boot. Fuck that. In comment 13377086 Dry Lightning said: Can you elaborate?

i dont think he will be a problem here and could help

Lots of good WRs this year. I’d be concerned about Marshall’s personality fit.

…and probably not the guy the Giants would.



…and probably not the guy the Giants would. In comment 13377094 Torrag said: Why is that? He does a lot of good things for a lot of people. I think he fits into what the Giants like in their players. People look at Marshall like he has TO’s personality or he’s a scumbag that gets in a lot of trouble. He’s come s long way since he was diagnosed and does a lot for the mental health community. He’s a good guy.

…and his priority right now isn’t football. It’s his post football agenda. Pass.

If he wants 7 mil, no thanks, that could buy a starting RT or G, or pay for Hankins, or even Bennett. Now 4mil-5mil, low guarantee I’d think about it. Same for Charles if healthy.

He’s old and a “me-first” guy who would be bad for this locker room.

He’d be a nice size complement to Beckham and Shepard. He’s a matchup problem, useful red zone target and good blocker from the WR position. Price dependent obviously but the “no way” reactions are strange.

Think of Marshall as a Plaxico/Nicks type player for us, with Shep in the slot and Odell as a wildcard?

I had some concerns at first but I think he’s compelling enough physically and skills wise that I would incur the low risk of locker room problems. You know, the Jets were hideous last year and their locker room was fubared but I don’t think that was really BMs fault. I like the guy on Inside the NFL, which means fucking not a thing, but at least he seems to be a good guy. He’s clearly very smart and I think he’s got a very solid work ethic. What’s not to like at the right price?

Not surprisingly there are some pretty pathetic comments here about a guy who has legitimate diagnosed issues, has owned them and accepted accountability for his behavior, matured more than any troubled young athlete I can remember, and is now using his platform/time/energy to bring awareness to the types of mental issues he’s faced. Yep, total dirtball.

bring him in.. get an OL or 2.. Keep our Def Guys.. and we are SB contenders..

Yup! People are stuck in the past here. He’s done very well for himself after starting off terribly. One of his best friends literally died in his arms. That combined with undiagnosed mental issues had him on a bad path. Once he was diagnosed he completely turned his life around. I’d absolutely love him in blue. Really …

