Brandon Marshall could be the missing piece for Giants, Manning

Eli Manning needs a big receiver and Brandon Marshall needs a new home in New York.

It’s easy to get carried away trying to match up players and teams with the free-for-all of free agency starting next week, but this one makes perfect sense: Gang Green’s self-imposed lossshould turn into Big Blue’s gain.

The Giants should sign Marshall.

“I’m extremely confident I’m still an elite receiver,” Marshall said in January at the conclusion of the Jets nightmare season.

Marshall, who reportedly will be cut next week at the start of the new league year as part of the Jets purge , is a perfect fit for the Giants. He can be Plaxico Burress – without that shooting himself in the leg bit and subsequent jail stint â?? for the Giants offense as Manning comes down the home stretch of his career.

Burress, at 6-foot-5, made Manning a better quarterback with his tremendous wingspan and jumping ability. All of a sudden, Manning wasn’t so inaccurate anymore. Marshall is 6-4 and his skill set always reminded me of Burress’.

Manning needs a big guy to go along with smallish receivers Odell Beckham Jr., and Sterling Shepard, both under 6-feet. OBJ plays much bigger with his jumping ability and Shepard is shifty in the slot, but Manning would benefit by having a big guy on the outside so he can just throw the ball up and let Marshall go get it.That’s what Ryan Fitzpatrick did against the Giants in 2015 on the 9-yard pass that Marshall caught in the end zone over Prince Amukamara with 27 seconds remaining to bring the Jets from behind and allow them to win in overtime.

Marshall had a horrible 2016 (59 catches, 788 yards, 3 TDs) after an outstanding 2015 (109 catches, 1,502 yards, 14 TDs). Even so, his …

