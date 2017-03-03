5 things for Friday: Combine workouts begin, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Here are five things for you to know to begin your Football Friday.

Combine workouts begin

The portion of the NFL Combine fans are really interested in â?? the on-field workouts â?? begin Friday morning. Running backs and offensive lineman, two position groups that the Giants should be paying close attention to.

[Running back measurements | Offensive line measurements]

Chris will have a rundown of players to watch today [9 a.m. ET/NFL Network] a bit later this morning. Also, be sure to check out Chris’s piece on why the Combine drills …