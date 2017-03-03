2017 NFL Combine Results: Friday’s risers, fallers

The first day of the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books.

With the New York Giants‘ twin needs at offensive line and running back, this was an important day for them â?? and us on the outside.

The Combine is referred to as the biggest job interview of these young men’s lives. So, who aced it, who didn’t, and who might be a Giant come May?

Offensive Linemen

Big Winner – Ethan Cooper (IUP)

Cooper was not a well-known prospect coming in to the combine. Now, however, evaluators should know his name. He didn’t turn a good 40 time, and will be a guard in the NFL. That said, he moved very well for a big, wide, and squatty lineman. His feet looked very good and he looked like a natural knee bender.

There were better workouts.

But not many and none from a similarly unknown prospect, and that makes him today’s winner.

Risers