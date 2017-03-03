2017 NFL Combine Results: Friday’s risers, fallers

The first day of the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books.
With the New York Giants‘ twin needs at offensive line and running back, this was an important day for them â?? and us on the outside.
The Combine is referred to as the biggest job interview of these young men’s lives. So, who aced it, who didn’t, and who might be a Giant come May?
Offensive Linemen
Big Winner – Ethan Cooper (IUP)
Cooper was not a well-known prospect coming in to the combine. Now, however, evaluators should know his name. He didn’t turn a good 40 time, and will be a guard in the NFL. That said, he moved very well for a big, wide, and squatty lineman. His feet looked very good and he looked like a natural knee bender.
There were better workouts.
But not many and none from a similarly unknown prospect, and that makes him today’s winner.
Risers
- Garrett Bolles (Utah) – Bolles came into today as one of the top two offensive tackles and he backed it up on the field. Not only did he prove himself to be one of the top athletes, but he looked excellent in positional drills. Is he now beyond the Giants’ reach?
- Dion Dawkins (Temple) – Dawkins moved very well in drills and looks like he could play either tackle or guard at the next level (though I think he could be a better guard than tackle). He worked out very well and was more athletic than anticipated. Combine that with his natural toughness
- Julien Davenport (Bucknell) - Davenport will be a …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/3/14802240/2017-nfl-scouting-combine-friday-workouts-risers-fallers-winners-losers
