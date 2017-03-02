NFL free agency: Giants have plenty of running back options

The NFL free agency signing period begins in one week. We seem to have been spending an extraordinary amount of time lately discussing various veteran running backs and whether or not they fit the New York Giants. Let’s put a bow on that discussion today and summarize all of the available options.

At this point, I am practically turning purple coming up with ways to discuss the Minnesota Vikings‘ soon-to-be-free-agent running back.

We know Peterson is interested in the Giants. He keeps making sure the entire world knows that. Are the Giants interested in Peterson, a future Hall of Famer who will be 32 next season?

Former Giants offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride thinks they will be, though he doesn’t believe they would pay a lot of money for him. MMQB’s Peter King thinks the Giants are interested. Vegas oddsmakers think there is a pretty good chance he lands with the Giants. Many lists of potential Peterson landing spots [like this one | and this one] include the Giants.

Coach Ben McAdoo said Wednesday that the Giants will “evaluate” Peterson. That doesn’t mean they will be interested. It also doesn’t mean they won’t be interested.

All I know for sure is what I have said repeatedly â?? the Giants should not sign Peterson

We talked about Charles on Wednesday. The former Kansas City Chiefs great is, by skill set, a far better fit for the Giants than Peterson. He’s both a runner and receiver and has experience in the West Coast offense, whereas Peterson is an I formation power back.

Thing is, Charles is a 30-year-old back coming off two knee surgeries who duplicates rather than complements the skill sets of the players the Giants already have â?? Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen.

We are talking specifically about Charles …