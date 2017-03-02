CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler has a message for offensive tackle-needy teams like the New York Giants. If you need an immediate starter, there is only one in the 2017 NFL Draft class.
“If you need someone to start early [Ryan] Ramczyk’s the guy,” Brugler said during an appearance on Big Blue Kickoff Live with John Schmeelk and Paul Dottino. “Then after that a lot of question marks.”
Brugler’s opinion goes along with what Mike Mayock of NFL Network said earlier in the week as he also tabbed Ramczyk as the best tackle in the class.
“I think he is …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/2/14792874/nfl-draft-analyst-says-ryan-ramczyk-only-immediate-offensive-tackle-starter
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Antonio Garcia, Cam Robinson, Garett Bolles, March 2, 2017, New York Giants