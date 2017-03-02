NFL Combine Results: Good measurements for Antonio Garcia, D’Onta Foreman, others

The 2017 NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing and we have the official measurements of the offensive linemen and running backs.
The tape measure isn’t a great way of determining which players can, and which can’t, play football at the NFL level â?? their game film is the best for that. However NFL teams also have certain physical thresholds for specific positions. For instance, most teams usually like offensive linemen with long arms and big hands (though specifics will vary from team to team), and we know the New York Giants have an affinity for big hands on their receivers.
Many of these players were measured at either the East-West Shrine Game or the Senior Bowl, but measurements can change depending on who is doing them. The Combine measurements are considered to be the “Official” ones for the players in attendance.
Let’s take a look at which players helped themselves with their official measurements.
Offensive Linemen
- Antonio Garcia (OT, Troy) - Garcia’s was one of the most important weigh-ins of the combine, and if it’s possible to ace a weigh-in, he did. The biggest issue with Garcia was his weight after weighing in at 293 at the Senior Bowl. At the Combine weigh-ins he came in at 302 pounds (with 33 3/8-inch arms) and while still light, that is a weight he can play at in the NFL. […
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/2/14788934/nfl-combine-results-measurements-ot-antonio-garcia-rb-donta-foreman-ny-giants-news-rumors-draft
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Alvin Kamara, Antonio Garcia, Complete Offensive Linemen Measurements, Complete Running Back Measurments, Corey Clement, Dalvin Cook, Dan Feeney, Dorian Johnson, D’Onta Foreman, Foreman, Forrest Lamp, Fournette, Kamara, Lamp, Leonard Fournette, NFL Scouting Combine, Prospect interview, Prospect Profile, Senior Bowl