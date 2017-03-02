New York Giants news, 3/2: McAdoo says Eli Manning needs to play better

The New York Giants won 11 games in 2016 despite an underperforming offense. Asked Wednesday if he had identified reasons for the offense’s shortcomings, McAdoo pointed to turnovers and did not hesitate to put blame on the shoulders of quarterback Eli Manning.
“We all know that turning the ball over 27 times isn’t acceptable. We’re fortunate to have the wins that we had turning the ball over the way we turned the ball over. So we can’t turn the ball over that way,” McAdoo said. “We need to handle the ball better, so we need to catch it better than we caught it, and we need to handle it in the pocket better. We can’t have it come out, way too many fumbles: 16 interceptions, 11 fumbles. Way too many fumbles.”
Manning was, of course, the person who threw those 16 interceptions. He also fumbled seven times, losing four.
McAdoo said it was “an easy one-liner” to blame the offensive line for all of the offense’s struggles.
“I think it’s a combination. I think that’s an easy blame. I think that’s an easy one-liner you can throw out there and think you have all the answers. I don’t …
