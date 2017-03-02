New York Giants: Ben McAdoo Still Believes in Ereck Flowers

The New York Giants didn’t get the level of production they were hoping for from Ereck Flowers. However, his coach still has confidence in him at left tackle.

Overall, 2016 was a great season for the New York Giants. They were able to reach the playoffs in their first season with Ben McAdoo as the head coach, but it felt like they could have done more.

With one of the best defenses in the league, the Giants’ offense wasn’t asked to do a lot. Despite having a lot of talent on that side of the ball, the Giants’ offense was a disappointment for the most part.

One of the issues for the offense was at left tackle. After battling through a tough season with some injuries as a rookie, left tackle Ereck Flowers didn’t get much …

