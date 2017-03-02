New York Giants: Ben McAdoo Challenges Eli Manning To Limit Turnovers

If the New York Giants are going to win big in 2017, the key will be managing turnovers. Head coach Ben McAdoo acknowledged as much in a recent interview.

The New York Giants are coming off of one of the strongest non-title seasons in franchise history. In the first season under head coach Ben McAdoo, the Giants won 11 games and made a postseason appearance for the first time since 2011.

Unfortunately, there was a recurring issue that did nearly irreparable damage during the 2016 season: New York couldn’t stop committing turnovers.

New York finished the 2016 NFL regular season with the eighth-most interceptions thrown. It wasn’t much better on the ground, as it lost 11 fumblesâ??tied for the sixth-highest mark in the league.

According to Paul Schwartz of The New York Post, coach McAdoo singled out the turnover woes as the flaws that the Giants desperately need to improve upon.

“We all know turning …

Read Original Post at

http://gmenhq.com/2017/03/02/new-york-giants-ben-mcadoo-turnover-woes/



