John Mara Comments on Free Agency; Giants Won’t Pursue Adrian Peterson

Follow @BigBlueInteract

JOHN MARA COMMENTS ON FREE AGENCYâ?¦

New York Giants President and CEO John Mara weighed in on the following subjects with Newsday on Wednesday:

On franchise-player defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul: “I heard him say (he won’t play on a 1-year contract), yes, and we’re trying to get a (long-term) deal done. We want to get him signed long-term, but we had to do that to protect ourselves. Hopefully, we’ll be able to reach an agreement, but I can’t say it’s imminentâ?¦(His franchise-tag contract is) a high number, but …

Read Original Post at

http://www.bigblueinteractive.com/2017/03/02/john-mara-comments-free-agency-giants-wont-pursue-adrian-peterson/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.