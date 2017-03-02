Giants still looking to sign Pierre-Paul to long-term deal

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
INDIANAPOLIS — Ben McAdoo was thrilled to learn that Jason Pierre-Paul would be back with the Giants and he was unconcerned with the nearly $17 million cost. And never mind that the cost is more than half of the Giants’ available cap space.
McAdoo believes that won’t hinder the Giants as they go about their offseason business at all.
“No,” he said. “We evaluate the free agents. We went through that process, had some meetings on it, and you take a look at free agency, and if you have a chance to hit with some clean players that you feel good about that can make you better, then you take your shot. If not, you move on and you look forward to the draft.”
That’s a fair and business-like approach to free agency, but the reality for the Giants could be somewhat different. They were projected to have roughly $32-33 million in available cap space to spend this offseason, but that was before they put the $16.934 million “franchise tag” on JPP.
They did that, according to a team source, with the hope that they’d be able to strike a long-term deal with the 28-year-old …
