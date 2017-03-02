Garett Bolles: Nasty on the field, gentle away from it

Garett Bolles is an offensive tackle who carries an attitude to the field that is a throwback to a bygone NFL era. It’s one the New York Giants could use.
“When I’m on the field, I want to put people in the dirt,” Bolles said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “And that’s what I’m here for. As an offensive lineman, you want to be the nastiest prick that you can be. And whoever’s in front of me, I want to drive them and put them in the dirt. So I’m just going to try to be that every single day.”
The NFL.com scouting report on the 6-foot-5, 297-pound Bolles says he “mean on the field, which you …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/2/14797652/nfl-scouting-combine-garett-interview-ny-giants-nfl-draft
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Dane Brugler, Garett Bolles, Mike Mayock, New York Giants, NFL Scouting Combine, NFL.com