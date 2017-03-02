Garett Bolles: Nasty on the field, gentle away from it

Garett Bolles is an offensive tackle who carries an attitude to the field that is a throwback to a bygone NFL era. It’s one the New York Giants could use.

“When I’m on the field, I want to put people in the dirt,” Bolles said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “And that’s what I’m here for. As an offensive lineman, you want to be the nastiest prick that you can be. And whoever’s in front of me, I want to drive them and put them in the dirt. So I’m just going to try to be that every single day.”

The NFL.com scouting report on the 6-foot-5, 297-pound Bolles says he “mean on the field, which you …