Christian McCaffrey: “I play with a chip on my shoulder”

Running back Christian McCaffrey, a player some NFL Draft analysts believe could be a consideration for the New York Giants with the 23rd overall pick, told reporters Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his multiple skills.
“I play with a chip on my shoulder always. I feel like a lot of people don’t give me credit for my skills and talents. That’s just the way it is,” McCaffrey said. “But I also don’t really care too much. I don’t feel like I’m crazy disrespected. I have a chip on my shoulder at all times. That’s been my whole life.”
McCaffrey, who measured 5-foot-11 and 202 pounds this week, is a multi-faceted player. He gained 3,922 yards rushing with 21 touchdowns …
