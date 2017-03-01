New York Giants news, 3/1: Non-exclusive tag for Jason Pierre-Paul

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Let’s check the headlines to find out what is going on with the Giants on this wet Wednesday.
Non-exclusive tag for JPP
Something we didn’t really talk about in regards to the Jason Pierre-Paul situation is that the Giants have used the non-exclusive tag.
This means that JPP is free to negotiate with other teams when the free agency signing period begins next week, and the Giants have the right to match any offer he receives. If they choose not to match and Pierre-Paul signs a contract with another team, the Giants will receive two first-round draft choices as compensation.
The non-exclusive tag also opens the …
